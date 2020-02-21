Turkish forces filmed attacking Syrian Army during militant offensive in east Idlib: video

almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Turkish military was filmed attacking the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) during the militant offensive in eastern Idlib on Thursday.

A Russian reconnaissance drone captured film of a Turkish Army T-155 providing artillery cover to the National Liberation Front (NLF) and jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) near the town of Nayrab.

Russian drone filming a Turkish T-155 Firtina providing artillery cover for a jihadist attack on Nayrab, Idlib today. 2 Turkish soldiers were killed, 5 wounded by retaliatory airstrike by Russia today. pic.twitter.com/bSKHka3hoc — Serge (@Zinvor) February 20, 2020

Not long after the militants launched their attack on Thursday, the Russian Air Force carried out a series of devastating airstrikes over eastern Idlib, resulting in the destruction of a dozen vehicles, including a tank.

Shortly after the Russian attack, the Turkish Ministry of Defense accused the Syrian government of killing two of their soldiers in an airstrike inside the Idlib Governorate.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense later claimed that they responded by killing “50 Syrian regime soldiers”, something a Syrian Arab Army source denied.

