Turkish Forces Fleeing From ‘Observation Posts’ In Government-Controlled Part Of Idlib Under Russian Protection

southfront.org

The Russian Military Police is escorting units of the mighty Turkish Army that flee their ‘observation posts’ located in the area recently liberated by the Syrian Army. The video was filmed on the M5 highway.

[embedded content]

Over the past months, the Turkish side has repeatedly claimed that it will keep its ‘observation posts’ in the part of Greater Idlib recently cleared of militants by Syrian troops. Nonethelees, it seems that the Erdogan government opted to slowly decrease the military presence there. In the event of an open conflict between Syria and Turkey, Turkish servicemen deployed at these posts will be captured immediately.

