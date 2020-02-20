almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – The Turkish military, alongside their allied militants, launched their offensive in eastern Idlib on Thursday, as they targeted the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions near the town of Nayrab.

READ ALSO: Syrian Army Gives Jihadist Last Chance to Lay Down Weapons in Idlib

According to a field report from the front, the Turkish military and their allied militants stormed the Syrian Arab Army’s positions at the western flank of Nayrab, resulting in heavy clashes that lasted for a short time.

The report said the Syrian Arab Army was able to foil the Turkish military’s offensive, while also killing some of the latter’s soldiers and allied militants.

A Syrian Army source told RT Arabic that three Turkish military vehicles were destroyed during the brief battle on Thursday; however, this is not confirmed.

At the same time, reports from northwestern Syria indicate that the Russian military has closed off Syrian airspace, preventing the Turkish Air Force from carrying out any missions over the Syrian Army’s positions.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on the claims by the Syrian Armed Forces.

Advertisements

Share this article:

ALSO READ Syrian Army captures 2 towns in Idlib to advance within sight of Saraqib

from https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/turkish-forces-launch-offensive-against-syrian-army-in-eastern-idlib/