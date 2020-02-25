Turkish Forces Lost Another Village To Syrian Troops Amid Clashes In Nayrab (Map Update)

southfront.org

As Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda) and other Turkish-backed groups are struggling to consolidate their recent gains in Nayrab, their defense continues collapsing in southern Idlib.

On February 25, Syrian government forces liberated the village of Barabu and attacked positions of Turkish-backed forces in the villages of Meidan Ghazal, Sahriya and Tarmala. This advance followed the liberation of over 10 settlements in the same area by government forces on February 24.

It seems that the Syrian military is successfully exploiting the Turkish obsession with Nayrab to shorten the frontline south of the M4 highway. If the situation develops in the same direction, this village will cost the Turks the entire southern part of the Idlib zone.

