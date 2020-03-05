Turkish forces ‘neutralized’ 3,200 Syrian soldiers in Idlib: Erdogan

almasdarnews.com

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the 42nd Mukhtars Meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on December 20, 2017. (Photo by AFP)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that “the Syrian regime has lost more than 3,200 of its elements since the launch of the Spring Shield.”

Erdogan affirmed during a speech to his party that “Turkey will not allow the blood of its martyrs to be wasted” and that “we will not leave the oppressed Syrian people alone,” according to the Turkish Anatolia Agency.

He added that the recent operations proved that Turkey is not a country that does not know how to fight, but rather a country that does not want war.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced earlier today that they “downed 3 fighters, 8 helicopters , 3 drones and destroyed 151 tanks, 52 rocket launchers, 47 artillery and 8 air defense platforms for the Syrian regime since the start of Operation Spring Shield”, and the Turkish defense also announced that two soldiers were killed and a half dozen wounded.

