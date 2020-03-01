Turkish forces shoot down two Syrian jets over Idlib

TASS, March 1. The Turkish troops have shot down two Syrian Air Force’s planes in the Idlib Governorate, the SANA state news agency reported on Sunday.

According to the report, “the Syrian regime’s forces have downed two jets of the Syrian government army in the Idlib Governorate.”

The pilots of both planes ejected with parachutes. “They were unhurt,” the report said.

Earlier, SANA reported that the Syrian troops had downed a Turkish drone belonging to terrorist groups near Saraqib, in the Idlib Governorate.

The Turkish authorities have not officially commented on the report.

from https://tass.com/world/1125293