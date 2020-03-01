Turkish forces strike military airport in southern Aleppo

almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Turkish Armed Forces announced on Sunday the targeting of the Nayrab Military Airport in the southern Aleppo countryside.

The Anatolia Agency, citing Turkish military sources, said that the Nayrab Military Airport was targeted by aircraft and taken out of service.

However, a source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) denied that the airport was destroyed, pointing out that its runway was targeted, along with some warehouses.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar earlier said, “The Turkish army operation in Idlib, Syria, which it called (Operation Spring Shield) is continuing successfully.”

