southfront.org

Donate

The Turkish military has withdrawn from several positions in the northern countryside of Syria’s al-Hasakah, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on February 19.

According to the London-based monitoring group, Turkish troops pulled out from positions in the towns of Harass, al-Swdah, al-Manajir and al-Subliyah. Before withdrawing, the troops reportedly burned their positions.

“Tension between Turkish forces and the [Syrian] factions loyal to them is privialing over the region,” a local source told the SOHR.

Last week, Turkish forces allegedly withdrew from positions near the towns of Hliwah, Jamus, Arisha, Mahmoudiyah, al-Sawda, Said and Khirbat Jamou in northern al-Hsakah.

The SOHR said, citing sources, that the Turkish military is withdrawing from these positions because it didn’t plan to establish them in the first place. However, the withdrawal of these troops from the northeast could be related to the Turkish military buildup in Idlib in northwest Syria.

Earlier today, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan renewed his threats to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA). Erdogan said that a Turkish military operation in Idlib is just “a matter of time.”

More on this topic:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/turkish-forces-withdrew-from-more-positions-in-northeast-syria-report/