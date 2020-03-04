Turkish Human Trafficker: Business Is Booming After Erdogan Opened Border

southfront.org

A video purportedly showing a Turkish human trafficker is circulating social media.

In the video, the man brags about how he’s “filled Europe with immigrants” and that he’s made thousands of euros after Turkey opened its borders.

Turkish trafficker: i’m doing this job for 20 years, i live by it, i passing bumans from the borders, i get 500-600 euro each head, i was 6 years in prison for this reason, now Erdogan opened the border and i came out to make money, i have filled the half Europe with immigrants. pic.twitter.com/YNuOxjDtB5 — Nic 🇬🇷🇨🇾 (@NicAthens) March 2, 2020

The man said he had been trafficking people for 20 years and that he receives 500-600 euros per head for each migrant he successfully exports.

Despite serving 6 years in jail for human trafficking, in the video he brags about how he is back in business following President Erdogan’s announcement that Turkey would be re-opening its border and encouraging millions of migrants to invade Europe.

Erdogan opened the borders, in response to an airstrike in Idlib, Syria that killed 34 Turkish soldiers.

The opening of the borders is a very obvious attempt to pressure the EU, with many of its members also being NATO countries to provide some support, be in the form of military, financial, humanitarian, or simply justification that Turkey is, in fact, in the right support the “moderate opposition,” who are in no way al-Qaeda affiliated militants.

“I told them it’s done. It’s finished. The doors are now open. Now, you will have to take your share of the burden,” he said in a televised speech. “Hundreds of thousands have crossed, soon we will it will reach millions,” Erdogan warned.

In response, Greece closed its eastern border and one Syrian migrant was reportedly killed in clashes with Greek border police.

This is the first reported death among migrants trying to cross from Turkey to Greece. One syrian man was shot dead by Greek border guards. Here is the video.@akhbar pic.twitter.com/LIM5L8d03h — Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) March 2, 2020

Bu sabah Yunan askeri tarafından öldürülen Suriyeli göçmen Ahmed Abu Emad. Ahmed, yüzlerce göçmenle #İpsala’da sınırı geçmeye çalışırken Yunan askeri tarafından saat 09:07’de boğazından vurularak öldürüldü. Ahmed’in cesedi Türkiye’ye götürüldü. pic.twitter.com/3v98lxNiOx — Mughira Al Sharif (@SharifMugh) March 2, 2020

Another video shows a woman sat on a shore screaming while multiple cameras surround her to catch every second of the drama.

Hey *Globalists*, next time you shoot refugee propaganda make sure your film crew isn’t in the shot too. Btw her first take was better pic.twitter.com/KALRCi4WxL — Judge (@V8POW) February 29, 2020

It appears that the migrant wave is not so much due to a decision by the migrants themselves.

The militant extremist and Erdogan-supporting Turkish organization “The Grey Wolves” has been put into action. They are now attacking migrant homes and businesses (vandalizing & looting) across south-western Turkey in an attempt to force migrants to pack up and leave for #Greece pic.twitter.com/VRxx8HhJ7T — BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) March 2, 2020

Additionally, on March 4th a video was released purportedly showing Turkish border police shoot a canister of tear gas at Greek border guards at the border between the two countries.

