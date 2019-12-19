Turkish Intelligence Met With HTS, NFL Commanders, Warned Them Of Nearing Syrian Army Attack – Report

southfront.org

The Turkish intelligence had warned commanders of al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and the National Front for Liberation (NFL) of a near large-scale attack on Greater Idlib by the Syrian military, the Xeber 24 news outlet reported on December 19.

Officers of the Turkish intelligence informed HTS and NFL commanders of the pending threat during a secret meeting, which was allegedly held in the southern Turkish province of Şanlıurfa on the border with Syria.

“Turkish intelligence officers told the factions’ commanders that their country has not reached a final agreement with Russia on Idlib, and that the factions [HTS and the NFL] should prepare to confront Syrian regime forces and its ally, Russia,” a source familiar with the meeting told Xeber 24.

According to the source, the Turkish intelligence told the commanders that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Russian forces are determined to capture eastern Idlib.

Xeber 24 claims has not been verified, yet. However, these claims are in line with many recent reports, which revealed that the SAA will soon launch a large-scale operation to reopen the M5 highway in eastern Idlib.

According to pro-government activists, the SAA may launch the operation at any given moment. Russian and Syrian warplanes are currently pounding terrorists’ positions in the region, which supports these claims.

