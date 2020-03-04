Turkish-led Forces Attack Saraqib As Syrian Army Advances On Afis (Map Update)

On March 4, units of the Syrian Army supported by Russian and Syrian warplanes launched an attack on the town of Afis north of Saraqib in the province of Idlib.

Government forces are aiming to clear the town of Turkish-led forces in order to secure the M5 highway from possible attacks from the area. According to pro-Syrian sources, clashes in Afis are now ongoing.

A closer look at ‘moderate suicide bombers’ supported by Turkey in Idlib:

At the same time, al-Qaeda terrorists backed up by the Turkish artillery and air power carried out another attempt to capture Saraqib, where the Russian Military Police had been deployed.

Pro-government soruces claim that Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the Turkistan Islamic Party and other al-Qaeda-linked friends of the Erdogan regime were welcomed with intense air and artillery strikes and the attack was repelled. However, these claims still have to be confirmed. The situation on the ground remains tense.

On March 5, the  Turkish and Russian leaders are set to meet in Moscow to discuss the situation in Idlib. So, the Turkish leadership fiercely wants to capture Saraqib before the meeting.

Pro-militant sources also claim that the Syrian Army shelled another Turkish observation post.

During the past 24 hours, 3 soldiers were killed and 15 others were injured according to official statements by the Turkish Defense Ministry.

Some recent footage from the Saraqib area:

