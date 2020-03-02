Turkish-led Forces Retreat From Hazarin And Dar al-Kabirah In Southern Idlib (Map Update)

southfront.org

On March 2, the mighty Turkish Army and its al-Qaeda allies continued making gains setbacks in Greater Idlib.

Just on March 1, Turkish sources were vowing to conquer Damascus and Aleppo cities, and deliver a crushing blow to the Syrian Armed Forces. On March 2, they started circulating reports about a tactical retreat with the Turkish President himself talking about a ‘ceasefire’.

Since the morning of March 2, units of the Syrian Army had repelled an attack of Turkish-led forces on Kafr Nabul and retaken the villages of Hazarin and Dar al-Kabirah near it.

