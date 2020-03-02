Turkish-led Forces Retreat From Hazarin And Dar al-Kabirah In Southern Idlib (Map Update)
This post was originally published on this site
On March 2, the mighty Turkish Army and its al-Qaeda allies continued making
southfront.org
Donate
On March 2, the mighty Turkish Army and its al-Qaeda allies continued making
gains setbacks in Greater Idlib.
Just on March 1, Turkish sources were vowing to conquer Damascus and Aleppo cities, and deliver a crushing blow to the Syrian Armed Forces. On March 2, they started circulating reports about a tactical retreat with the Turkish President himself talking about a ‘ceasefire’.
Since the morning of March 2, units of the Syrian Army had repelled an attack of Turkish-led forces on Kafr Nabul and retaken the villages of Hazarin and Dar al-Kabirah near it.
MORE ON THE TOPIC:
Donate
from https://southfront.org/turkish-led-forces-retreat-from-hazarin-and-dar-al-kabirah-in-southern-idlib-map-update/
LikeThanks! You've already liked this