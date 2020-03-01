Turkish-led Forces Shot Down 2 Syrian Warplanes Over Idlib: Syrian State Media

southfront.org

On March 1, Turkish-led forces shot down 2 Syrian warplanes over the Syrian province of Idlib, the country’s state-run news agency SANA reported. According to the report, the pilots ejected safely and landed in the government-controlled area.

The Turkish Defense Ministry claimed that the dowhed warplanes were Su-24 that attempted to attack (!) Turkish aircraft. The Su-24 is attack aircraft designed to provide a close air support and destroy ground target. Therefore, the Turkish military claim about the Syrians’ attempt to attack Turkish aircraft with Su-24s is a blatant lie.

Bir SİHA’mızı düşüren Hava Savunma Sistemi ile diğer iki Hava Savunma Sistemi imha edilmiş, uçaklarımıza taarruz eden Rejime ait iki adet SU-24 tipi uçak düşürülmüştür.https://t.co/pTpScFhR6M#MSB #TSK #BaharKalkanıHarekatı — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) March 1, 2020

The Turkish Defense Ministry also claimed that its forces had destroyed 2 air defense systems belonging to the Syrian military.

The first plane belonged to the Syrian regime which fell in the airspace of #Idlib and the second fell in areas that were controlled by Assad’s forces. pic.twitter.com/kiipMg6ATq — IDLIB POST (@IdlibEn) March 1, 2020

The incident with Syrian warplanes happened a few hours after Turkish f0rces (or the Syrian military according to another version) shot down their own combat drone in the same area.

Earlier on the same day, SANA released an article claiming that the Syrian military had closed airspace over Idlib. It seems that the implementation of this claim may appeared to be a real challenge.

Army Command announces closing airspace over northwestern region, particularly Idleb (source):

A military source announced that the airspace over the northwestern region in Syria, particularly over Idleb province has been closed, and any aircraft that violates the Syrian airspace will be considered as a hostile aircraft that must be downed and prevented from achieving its hostile goals.

A military source told SANA that the “Turkish regime’s forces are continuing to carry out hostile acts against our armed forces which are operating in Idleb province and its surroundings whether through targeting our soldiers who are facing terrorists directly, or through providing all forms of support to the armed organizations which are on the list of terrorism according to the international law.”

The source noted that “These repeated Turkish hostile acts will not succeed in saving terrorists from the strikes of the Syrian Arab Army, and they prove the Turkish regime’s disavowal of all the previous agreements including Sochi memorandum.”

The source added that “based on the adherence of the Syrian Arab Army to its constitutional and national duties in defending the sovereignty of the state and protecting its security and territorial integrity, the Army and Armed Forces General Command announces closing the airspace for flights and for any drones over the northwestern region in Syria, particularly over Idleb province.”

“Any aircraft that violates the Syrian airspace will be dealt with as a hostile aircraft that must be downed and prevented from achieving its hostile goals,” the source added.

