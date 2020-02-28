almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:25 P.M.) – The Turkish military carried out a massive attack against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) last night, as their drones and ground forces launched several strikes on the government’s positions in the Latakia, Hama, Aleppo, and Idlib governorates.

READ ALSO: Turkish, Syrian Forces Trade Attacks in Idlib Amid Increased Tensions

According to a military source in the Aleppo Governorate, the Turkish military heavily targeted their armored and technical vehicles, causing significant destruction to their northwestern Syria arsenal.

In addition to attacks on the Syrian Army’s vehicles, Turkish military also targeted the government’s installations, inflicting heavy damage to these sites.

The attacks by the Turkish military were said to have been carried out in retaliation for the airstrike that killed dozens of Turkish soldiers in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Thursday.

Following the airstrike, which the Turkish regime accused the Syrian military of carrying out, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his command staff entered into a six-hour-long meeting, in which it is believed that they planned and watched the attack against the SAA in northwestern Syria.

Advertisements

Share this article:

ALSO READ Russian military sends more equipment to Syrian Army after Turkish attacks: photos

from https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/turkish-military-carries-out-massive-attack-against-syrian-army/