Turkish military convoy allegedly comes under attack in Idlib

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:35 P.M.) – A number of reports from the Idlib Governorate this afternoon have reported the bombing of a Turkish Army convoy that was attempting to transport military and logistical equipment to their allied militant forces in northwestern Syria.

According to the reports, the Turkish military convoy was either targeted by the Syrian or Russian air forces as it was making its way through the Idlib Governorate on Thursday afternoon.

The reports say that at least three Turkish soldiers were killed and several others were wounded; however, this has not been confirmed by the Turkish Ministry of Defense.

Some opposition activists have claimed that the military convoy may have been comprised of Turkish-backed militants, but this has not been confirmed either.

