Turkish military shoots down Syrian Air Force jet in Idlib

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – The Turkish military shot down a Syrian Air Force jet as it was carrying out a mission over the Idlib Governorate on Tuesday.

According to a report from the nearby Hama Governorate, the Turkish military opened fire on the Syrian L-39 jet from its own border, forcing the pilot to eject and the aircraft to crash.

Shortly after, the official Twitter account of the Turkish Defense Ministry tweeted that an L-39 fighter had been downed by Turkish forces over Idlib during the ongoing ‘Operation Spring Shield’.

Turkish media reported that the plane was downed by a Turkish F-16 jet. It’s not clear whether the aircraft had to violate Syria’s airspace to fire on the Syrian plane.

The Syrian Arab Air Force is known to operate a number of armed L-39 light attack aircraft, with the twin-seater Czechoslovakian-made jets traditionally used as trainer aircraft. Syria has used these aircraft extensively against jihadist militants since 2012. In 2018, Flightglobal Insight estimated that the Syrian Air Force had 63 of the planes in its inventory.

If the plane’s destruction is confirmed, this will be the third Syrian Air Force plane to be downed over Idlib province in as many days. On Sunday, a Syrian Defence Ministry source confirmed to Sputnik that Turkish F-16s had violated Syrian airspace and destroyed two Syrian planes, thought to be Su-24 fighter-bomber jets. In those incidents, the pilots managed to eject successfully, and were taken to safety.

On Sunday, the Syrian military closed the airspace over Idlib, warning that it would treat any violators as hostile targets and shoot them down. The same day, the Russian Defence Ministry announced that it could not guarantee the safety of any Turkish aircraft flying over Syrian airspace.

Source: Sputnik, SANA

