southfront.org

Donate

[embedded content]

On March 3, a new Turkish military column, including Leopard 2A4 battle tanks and ALTIGNAN air defense systems, was spotted in Syria’s Greater Idlib. The column was filmed in the town of Batbu in the northern part of Idlib province, where Turkish forces had recently established military positions.

Over the past days, pro-Turkish sources have been in a state of constant hysteria threatening the Syrian Air Force and the Russian Aerospace Forces with various Turkish air defense systems. These including ATILGAN and Hisar air defense systems. Now, when powerful ATILGANs are finally in Idlib, the Turkish military can show their capabilities to the international audience. The only problem is that it would be a bit hard to return Saraqib (from which the Turkish Army and its al-Qaeda friends recently fled) with air-defense systems only.

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/turkish-sends-new-batch-of-leopard-tanks-and-atilgan-air-defense-systems-to-idlib-video/