Turkish Service Members Killed, Injured In Syria’s Greater Idlib: Turkish Defense Ministry

Two Turkish soldiers were killed and five others were injured in the so-called Greater Idlib region in northwest Syria, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense acknowledged on February 20.

In a short press release, the ministry said that the slain and injured soldiers were implementing a ceasefire in the Syrian region. The ministry didn’t provide any further details.

Turkish sources said that the service members were killed and injured in Syrian airstrikes on a Turkish observation post located near the town of Qaminas in the southern Idlib countryside.

However, opposition activists and some observers noted that the same Turkish post was also targeted by Russian Su-24 warplanes.

Eelier today, the remaining militants in Greater Idlib launched a large-scale attack on Syrian Arab Army (SAA) positions in the town of al-Nayrab, south of Qaminas. The Turkish military provided the militants with direct fire support and heavy weapons.

The SAA repelled the attack in the matter of a few hours with support from the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS). Turkish-backed militants sustained catastrophic losses in the failed attack.

