Turksih Forces And Idlib Militants Are Storming Syrian Army Positions In Nayrab (Map Update)
This post was originally published on this site
southfront.org
Donate
On February 20, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda) and other militant groups launched an attack on positions of the Syrian Army in Nayrab in eastern Idlib. The attack is supported by the Turkish military. MORE HERE
MORE ON THE TOPIC:
Donate
from https://southfront.org/turksih-forces-and-idlib-militants-are-storming-syrian-army-positions-in-nayrab-map-update/
LikeThanks! You've already liked this