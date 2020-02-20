Turksih Forces And Idlib Militants Are Storming Syrian Army Positions In Nayrab (Map Update)

On February 20, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda) and other militant groups launched an attack on positions of the Syrian Army in Nayrab in eastern Idlib. The attack is supported by the Turkish military. MORE HERE

