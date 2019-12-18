Twitch dispute settlement agreement does not imply compensation — Rambler

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Rambler confirmed that the agreement with Twitch streaming service to resolve dispute over illegal broadcasting of English Premier League games does not imply monetary compensation.

“The agreement does not imply any financial compensation, Rambler Group withdraws the claim. The terms of the agreement satisfy both parties. In addition, Twitch provided Rambler Group with all the tools necessary to combat pirate broadcasts,” the company’s press service said.

from https://tass.com/economy/1100543