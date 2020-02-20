Back in 1969, I bought an album called Two Jews Blues featuring Michael Bloomfield and Barry Goldberg (see below). That title kept popping into my mind as I’ve watched the Democratic Party primary race beginning to take shape as a contest between two Jews, one almost obscenely rich, the other one not nearly so much.

Now we’ve got Bernie Sanders and Mike Bloomberg fussin’ and a feudin’, and I’ve got the two Jews blues. Throw Sheldon Adelson into the mix and we’re working on a band here, from the very far-right to what some in the media call the far left, though Bernie is mostly a European-style center left socialist, a long way from the bomb-throwing Bolshevik he will surely be portrayed as should he manage to beat back the big Bloomberg bucks and secure the nomination, thus making himself the target for the big money Trumpian assault on him from the Republicans, the Russians, and Fox “News.”

And, if history is any indicator, that’s when the real suicide pact on the left will have just begun. We’ll crank up the amps and start in on him, ramping up the fear of the threat Bernie represents to capitalism, restrictions on our freedom to choose our own doctors, with grist for the mill provided by a range of shadowy people who grind us into pulp by sowing no end of division among us. Some “moderates” in the Democratic Party will argue in whatever way they can to make Bernie look like a dangerous radical who will break the bank or force us onto some awful health care plan that will be far worse that the shitty and expensive way we run this railroad now, with big pharma picking over our bones and our organs and deciding just how much they can gouge out of the government and our co-pays and every other source of revenue they can find to squeeze us when we’re sick. Meanwhile, the “progressives” will do their part to ensure that they insult and alienate every “less evil” asshole who is still bitching about how their preferred candidate got screwed over. Taken together, that will ensure four more years of Trump, four more years of this bleak daily despair, four more years of lefties pointing accusatory fingers at one another, and happy days will be here again, and still, for the 1%ers and those who feed at their nicely catered trough.

There will be other attacks from our own “tribe,” too, of course, because the American Democratic Party is the most dysfunctional tribe ever formed or forged, the hapless Fuckahwee tribe, with warriors who never figured out how to string their bows,a group that only really stuck together when racism was the glue that bound us together. Even when FDR and the progressive wing was the face of the Dems, the unspoken fact was that the south wasn’t called “the solid south” for nothing. Those rednecks and sneaky white sheet pillars of the community and local law enforcement could be counted on to help us win elections until 1964. The Civil Rights Act of that year–a Democratic Party triumph of principle–caused the “solid south” to liquefy and ooze over to Nixon and the Republicans, where that tribe has coalesced and hardened into true fascism ever since.

In their deeply embedded racism, those former Democrats Nixon courted and Reagan reaped had no trouble finding ways to implicate the Jews in the conspiracy against “real” Americans like themselves, from the master race white guys at the top to the “common sense” peckerwoods at the bottom, all those resourceful white pioneers who wrested this country from the redskins and made the nation safe for everyone from hedge-fund managers to guys like those extras from Deliverance with poor dental care, barely sustained by disability checks living in leaky double-wide mobile homes, all of them threatened by all those old Jews, pussies, perverts and pinkos, and other weirdos on the left with strange sounding names who had corrupted the Democratic Party and turned it into just a big bunch of nigger lovers and Commies. Anyone recall that it was popular among those redneck assholes to refer to Martin Luther King as Martin Luther Coon, right up until his assassination? Well, they did, and that racism never died. In fact, it slithered out from under its rock after Obama was elected, the Tea Party arose, and they begin to show the true colors of the quite vigorous American right wing.

Which, alas, included no small number of American Jews, some of them fitting the Rothschildian image of avaricious mega-rich hebes who caused wars and drank the blood of Christian babies, and did who knew what all to make so much mischief and evil in the world. There were Jews not only willing but eager to serve as enablers of the sneaky and soft-core racism peddled by Reagan and the Bushes, and some of those are still on board the Trump train even as it draws closer and closer to comparisons with Auschwitz-style camps on our southern border, with cages for little brown kids who are demonized by Trump and Stephen Miller much the way Jews were demonized (and verminized) by the good Aryans of Germany who simply wanted to make Germany great again.

Have we failed to notice how often these reactionary policies that seek to make countries or people great again always focus on putting some group or another in its place, or put them out of the country entirely in order to allow the truebloods in the Fatherland to get things back to where they once belonged. Women in the kitchen, blacks in the cotton patch, Mexicans in Mexico until harvest time, then back home again, ASAP and PDQ. Poor white trash will still be underpaid, of course, as they should be because why didn’t they get off their lazy asses and go to Yale or Harvard or the Wharton School of Business like normal people? You know, the way white folks do, if they’ve got gumption and a heritage admission and a dining hall with their granddaddy’s name on it.

With the “radical” Bernie Sanders pitted against one of the richest Jews on the planet for the heart and soul of the Democratic Party–which is, let’s recall, the only bulwark currently empowered to offer much real resistance to the vast right wing coalition of international oligarchs, fossil fuel kingpins, sickness-and-death exploiters, arms merchants, and “defense” contractors with their armies of deplorables, dimwits, racists and dipshits–is it any wonder I’ve got the two Jews blues.

Don’t jew?

All along the watchtower on the left, we’ll fuss with one another, save our most angry invective for those who generally seek the same objectives, but differ on how to best get ‘er done. Trump will trot out an outrage or two every fuckin’ day for people to gnash their teeth and tear their hair over, and then, feeling there’s nothing that can be done, those of us on the ramparts will either take a nap, scold one another on social media, go back to calling one another names, or otherwise do nothing whatsoever to disturb the sleep of the CEOs of the Fortune 500 companies. Like prison inmates, we will stick our homemade shivs in one another, the guards will laugh, and those who have investments in the prison industry biz will continue to cash their dividend checks.

Power to the people? Yeah, right. Oy fuckin’ vey.

[embedded content]

_______