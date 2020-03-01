Two Syrian Su-24 jets downed over Syria’s Idlib – Turkish defense ministry

ANKARA, March 1. /TASS/. Two Syrian Su-124 fighter jets have been downed over Idlib, Turkey’s national defense ministry said on Sunday.

“Two air defense systems were destroyed, one of them had downed our drone. Two Su-24 jets of the [Syrian President Bashar] Assad regime, which attacked our planes, have been downed,” the ministry said, providing no details about who had delivered strikes against targets in Syria.

Syria’s SANA news agency said earlier in the day that Turkey’s forces had downed two planes of the Syrian government army in the Idlib governorate. According to the agency, the pilots ejected with parachutes and reached the ground safely.

Some time ago, SANA reported that Syrian forces had downed near Saraqib in the Idlib governorate a Turkish drone belonging to a terrorist group.

