Two teenagers suspected of plotting school attack placed under arrest in Russia's Saratov

This post was originally published on this site

SARATOV, February 26. /TASS/. The two teenagers who were detained on suspicion of plotting a massacre at a school in the city of Saratov has been placed under arrest till April 25, a spokesman for the Russian Investigative Committee’s regional department told TASS citing a court ruling.

Virtual Entrepreneur Association

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said earlier in the day that two teenagers, aged 14 and 15, had been detained on suspicion of plotting an armed attack on a Saratov school. Both were said to be members of online communities propagating the ideology of mass murders and suicide.

A video released by the FSB features one of the two telling about his plans to kill about 40 people out of revenge.

A criminal case was opened on charges of colluding to murder two or more people (part 1, article 30 and part 2, article 105 of the Russian Criminal Code).

from https://tass.com/society/1124205

Thanks! You've already liked this
No comments