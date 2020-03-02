Two Very Good Videos Bringing the Last Few Days into Perspective

A lot has happened in the last few days, not the least of which is a Senator Bernard Sanders of Vermont put the neo-liberal Establishment into full freak-out mode by becoming the front-runner for the Democratic Presidential Nomination. There are of course countless Youtube videos chronicling this miraculous turn of events. But I thought two were well worth sharing.

The first (which I could not find at Commonsearch) is a terrific and masterful 12-minute skewering of everyone from Chris Matthews to James Carville by none other than Seth Meyers (currently a NBC late-night talk show host and former head writer for SNL-btw; just the fact that Sanders is probably getting more support from these late-nite folks than from their journalist counterparts is worth noting as well). Interestingly, this clip already has had over 3 million views in just the past week, which is probably more people than actually saw these guys on TV. “Late Night with Seth Myers” itself I believe has significantly more viewers than any of the cable shows just by virtue of its being on a major network. And this went on, as I said, for over twelve minutes.

No amount of advertising could do more for the Sanders campaign than stuff like this can, and is, doing. Which makes me wonder if popular culture itself (non-Fox that is), as opposed to just the cable news networks, might be actually aiding and abetting the Sanders Phenomenon more than people like us appreciate. I think we tend to be so focused, to a great extent, on politics.

Bernie Sanders’ Rise Prompts Media Meltdown, Establishment Panic: A Closer Look

The other video, is “straight journalism”.

Bernie Sanders : “The corporate media” is freaking out”, “the Establishment is worried; Wall Street is worried, the drug companies are worried, the insurance companies are worried, the fossil fuel companies are worried. And you know what? They should be worried.”

What I love about this clip is that he’s sitting next to two very Establishment CNN commentators while he’s saying this! How did he ever pull this whole thing off???

Think about that”

[embedded content] Bernie Sanders shrugs off attacks at South Carolina debate

