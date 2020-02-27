U.S. Designates Kata’Ib Hezbollah Secretary General As Terrorist

southfront.org

On February 26th, US State Department designated Ahmad al-Hamidawi as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

Ahmad al-Hamidawi is the Secretary General of Kata’ib Hizballah (KH), according to the US, “an Iran-backed terrorist group active in Iraq and Syria” and it has been designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) back in July 2009.

“KH has claimed responsibility for numerous terrorist attacks against U.S. and Coalition Forces in Iraq, including IED attacks, rocket-propelled grenade attacks, and sniper operations. Most recently, on December 27, 2019, KH launched a rocket attack against an Iraqi military base near Kirkuk, killing Nawres Hamid, an American civilian contractor, and injuring four U.S. service members and two members of the Iraqi Security Forces.”

In response, the US carried out airstrikes on December 30th on positions of KH in Syria and Iraq, killing at least 25 individuals.

In addition, KH is being accused of carrying out sniper attacks on civilian protesters in Iraq, even though even former Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi said that US President Donald Trump had threatened his life and of other ministers if investigations into who the snipers actually were don’t stop.

“In addition, in October 2019, KH was reportedly involved in sniper attacks on peaceful protesters in Baghdad, which killed more than 100 people and injured another 6,000.”

Kata’ib Hezbollah are part of the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), which is also a part of the Iraqi Armed Forces, and one of the main “pushers” in the fight against ISIS.

The US is allied to the Iraqi Armed Forces, they have numerous joint operations, but still they struck members of these same forces, and designate them as terror organizations.

The non-binding resolution to expel all foreign forces from Iraq, as well as the repeated calls from the PMU and others from the Iraqi public, as well as influential political figure and Shiite Cleric Muqtada al-Sadr for US forces to leave the country have led to nothing.

Despite all of it, the US is still attempting to pressure Iraq and designates its officials as terrorists.

