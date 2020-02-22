U.S. Forces Block Another Russian Patrol On M4 Highway In Northeast Syria (Video)

southfront.org

On February 22, U.S. forces blocked a convoy of the Russian Military Police that was conducting a patrol on the M4 highway in northeast Syria.

According to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the Russian convoy was heading to the town of Amuda in the northern al-Hasakah countryside when several U.S. armored vehicles blocked the road.

The North Press Agency (NPA) released a video showing the incident. U.S. vehicles can be seen blocking the road, as Russian vehicles pull back.

The last few weeks witnessed an increase in incidents involving Russian and U.S. forces in northeast Syria. Most of the incidents were provoked by the U.S. side.

One of the most serious incident took place earlier this week. A U.S. vehicle pushed a vehicle of the Russian Military Police off a road near the border city of al-Qamishli in northern al-Hasakah for no clear reason.

U.S. forces are apparently attempting to restrict the movement of the Russian Military Police in northeastern Syria. This behavior becomes very clear in the oil-rich areas in northern and northeastern al-Hasakah, where most of the incidents are taking place.

