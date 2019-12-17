UK ambassador to leave Russia on January 3

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. UK Ambassador to Russia Laurie Bristow informed that he would leave Russia on January 3, 2020 after serving a four-year term as head of the UK diplomatic mission in Moscow.

“It’s been four rollercoaster years. I can’t say I wouldn’t miss any of it, there were some bits that I would happily not do again, but on the whole, we are here in Russia because we like Russia,” he said during the Christmas reception held at his residence. “And if I was offered another four years again tomorrow I would say yes without any question or hesitation.”

The newly appointed UK Ambassador to Russia Deborah Bronnert will arrive in Russia soon after Bristow’s departure. She will become the first woman ambassador of a foreign state in Moscow.

from https://tass.com/world/1100333