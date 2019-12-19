UK Elections 2019, and US 2020, by James Thompson

Usually, British politicians take inspiration from US election campaigns. Very occasionally, the traffic goes the other way. Poorer cousins can sometimes make a contribution. Perhaps this election repays attention, since it is about a party winning an absolute majority against apparent odds. The 2019 UK election has brought about the biggest political opportunity for a decade. Today, at the State Opening of Parliament, we had a very optimistic wish list read out by the Queen. On her behalf I should remind you that she reads it, but doesn’t write it.

The pattern of winners and losers in the last four decades of UK electoral history is interesting.

Margaret Thatcher won majorities for the Conservatives in 1979 (43), 1983 (144) and 1987 (104). Nothing daunted, the Conservatives decided to replace her with John Major, who won in 1992 (21) but did not prosper thereafter.

In 1997 John Major lost to Tony Blair, who won a landslide for Labour of 179, a post-war record which still stands. Tony Blair won again in 2001 (167) and 2005 (66). Nothing daunted, the Labour Party decided to replace him in 2007 with Gordon Brown, who prospered even less, never winning an election.

David Cameron beat Gordon Brown in 2010 to win 306 seats for the Conservatives, but that was 20 seats short of a majority, so had to go into a coalition with the Liberal Democrats (57) which led to compromises for both parties.

In 2015 David Cameron won the Conservatives a majority of 12 seats, and the Liberals collapsed to 8 seats. Before he could do much with his majority, Cameron had to win a referendum to stay in the European Union. To his surprise, he lost, and resigned. It was assumed that the winner for Leave, Boris Johnson, would then become Prime Minister, but after being dumped by his No 2 Michael Gove, he withdrew, and Teresa May became Prime Minister instead.

Because Labour had chosen far-left Jeremy Corbyn as Leader, Teresa May called an election 2017 to get the large Conservative majority predicted by the polls. She campaigned badly, on an unpopular Manifesto; Corbyn campaigned well, so May lost her absolute majority, and was bailed out at great cost by the Ulster Unionists. She did not prosper, limped on, and after two years the Conservatives replaced her with Boris Johnson, who has just delivered them an absolute majority of 80.

I hope that account was not too confusing. The moral of the story, in my view, is that political parties do well when they have leaders the public votes for. Thatcher did well for the Conservatives, Blair did well for Labour. They are the post-war front runners in the politics business. The Conservatives dumped Thatcher because they thought she was too confrontational and radical; Labour dumped Blair because he was too conservative and insufficiently left wing. Unwise. Some politicians prefer the prospect of being the leader themselves to the threat of their party losing power.

Boris Johnson has started well, with the biggest majority since Thatcher, though not at her levels. He is young enough to do another two elections, or three if he wants to be the absolute winner in modern times. We shall see.

The simplest version of UK electoral history is that since 2010 the Conservatives were in government, but only partly in power, often because of internal divisions over Europe. Now we have a Government again, able to make laws as it chooses, the battle over Europe won by the Leavers, so we have five years with more certainty about the political direction the country is taking. The result may be a relief even to those who lost the election. At a national level, there is much to be done. I doubt that many will mourn the Brexit stalemate of the past three and a half years. “Getting Brexit Done” reminds me of Robert Graves’s farewell to the First World War: “Goodbye to all that”. Enough.

Perhaps we will all traipse merrily to the sunlit uplands and live happily ever after, but at least there will probably be five years before another election. That is worth something. Time to get back to more pressing tasks.

How was the campaign won? The outlines are already known: the Conservatives stuck to one basic slogan, kept their manifesto short, and campaigned most vigorously in Leave seats outside London. They gained first time Conservative voters, but lost in London and university towns. A fuller analysis will come out over the next few weeks. Labour is now having a pause for reflection. Commentators noted that Corbyn would not smile and chat with Johnson as they led their parties to hear the Queen’s Speech, as custom and habit has it. Perhaps that was his final act of rebellion.

What is the moral of the UK election for the US election? I leave the answer to those who know something about the subject, and will read your comments with interest.

from https://www.unz.com/jthompson/uk-elections-2019-and-us-2020/