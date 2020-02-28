UKC News: Turkey and NATO Pushing for War, Assange in Court, Mini Nukes

21CentyryWire |

This week Turkey seems determined to push hostilities to the brink of all-out war with its provocations in Idlib, Syria. Will they successfully drag NATO into the crisis? This past week, part one of the US extradition hearing for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange took place in London as his defense team battled US lawyers and a British judge to prevent their client being rendered to the US. Also, the US announce their mini-nukes arsenal, and BBC receive new award for their outstanding achievement in producing bias propaganda. All this and more.

Co-hosts Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with his week's top stories.



