Ukraine’s notorious doxing website blacklists Munich Conference chairman

KIEV, February 18. /TASS/. Ukraine’s notorious doxing website Mirotvorets has blacklisted Munich Security Conference Chairman Wolfgang Ischinger for being among signatories of the 12-step plan for Ukrainian reconciliation.

The website accuses Ischinger of “attempting to violate Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” “participating in Russia’s propaganda campaign against Ukraine” and “tampering with information of public importance.”

The statement, headlined ‘Twelve Steps Toward Greater Security in Ukraine and the Euro-Atlantic Region,’ was earlier published on the conference’s website. Among other things, the document envisages tougher control by Europe over implementation of the Minsk agreements and gradual removal of anti-Russian sanctions. It also calls for vesting national minorities in Ukraine with broader rights.

The Mirotvorets (Peacekeeper) website was launched in 2014 to publish personal data of everyone allegedly posing a threat to Ukraine’s national security. Over the past years, the website has put on its blacklist personal data of journalists, celebrities and politicians, who visited Crimea, Donbass and angered the authors of Mirotvorets due to some reasons. Although it is not an official Internet resource, Ukrainian border guards often barred people on the Mirotvorets list from entering the country.

After the murder of journalist Oles Buzina and politician Oleg Kalashnikov, whose personal data, including addresses, had been published on this resource shortly before the crime, an investigation was launched against the website’s staff. The project was temporarily closed following the EU demands. But later Mirotvorets resumed its work despite numerous protests. According to media reports, the website was initiated by former Ukrainian MP Anton Geraschenko, who is now Deputy Ukrainian Interior Minister. In Russia, access to the website has been closed under the court’s ruling.

from https://tass.com/world/1121145