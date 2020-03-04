Ukraine’s President Zelensky nominates Denis Shmygal as new prime minister
KIEV, March 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky nominated Denis Shmygal as the new prime minister and asked Verkhovna Rada (parliament) to approve his candidacy, says a draft decree posted on the parliament’s website on Wednesday.
The document is entitled ‘Draft Decree on Appointing D.A. Shmygal as Prime Minister of Ukraine.’
Earlier, Ukraine’s parliament had approved resignation of Prime Minister Alexei Goncharuk, which entailed resignation of the government.
In Goncharuk’s cabinet, Shmygal was a deputy prime minister and the communities and territories development minister.
from https://tass.com/world/1126675
