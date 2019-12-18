Blogger and politician Anatoly Shary published a list of persons suspected of shooting “Berkut” fighters and soldiers of the internal troops on Maidan during the so-called “revolution of dignity”. The video was published on December 16th on the YouTube channel of Shary.

[embedded content]

According to the blogger, the materials of the Secret Investigative-Search Actions were hidden by the Department of Special Investigations of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The first on Shary’s list is Nazar Komarno, also known as Yuzkevych, who after the events on Maidan received a prison term for robbery. In total, there are more than 30 names on this list. Most of them are residents of western regions of Ukraine.

Anatoly Shary also cites the results of an investigation according to which the weapons that were used to kill the police on Maidan were used by “Right Sector” militants in a battle near Slavyansk in April 2014.

Later, the leader of the organisation Dmitry Yarosh confirmed the participation of his militants in this fighting.

“All attempts to investigate the murders on Maidan were stopped by the leadership of the Department of Special Investigations of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine,” said the blogger.

Share this:

Copyright © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

from https://www.stalkerzone.org/ukrainian-blogger-shary-published-a-list-of-killers-of-berkut-on-maidan/