Ukrainian Plumbers, Mexican Gardeners, Hmong Nurses: Immigrants and the Renewing of Patriotism

This week started with a plumber who showed up to deal with a problem in the new house we’ve recently bought.

The plumber, like the guys who moved us in, is a young Ukrainian. Unlike the movers, however, he had no trace of an accent and it only occurred to me to ask him his nationality because his name indicated that he may not have first drawn breath here in Sacramento, a town with a very large Ukrainian population. Most of them came here 25 years ago in a rather big emigration from that part of the world. I no longer recall what was going on, but I do recall how much talk there was about too many foreigners pouring in from that region, and from Russia, too.

The plumber was only two years old when his parents came to this country. I asked him if they were ever homesick, and he said, “no, America is great, land of opportunity.” He smiled, but he wasn’t joking, and he added, “What’s in Ukraine? No work. Nothing works. And you could get beat up if you said the wrong things about the wrong people.”

All the local bitching about foreigners seems badly misguided. Though we could benefit from having fewer people in this neck o’ the woods, we sure wouldn’t want to be without the “foreigners.” Having started the year over as refugees from last year’s biggest-ever California fire, arriving here with virtually nothing, my wife and I arrived with need of lots of goods and services. From finding new medical providers for my wife’s ongoing repairs following cancer surgery, to recent call to the Ukrainian plumber, we’ve found that nearly everyone who does what we’ve needed done came from other places in the world. The medical community here is a virtual United Nations of health providers. The nurses, doctors, orderlies, and assistants come in all colors and speak with a wide variety of accents.

The Mexicans who keep Sacramento from looking run down and shabby tend to most of the middle class and upper class homes, not to mention making beds in hospitals and motels, picking the crops in the fields that surround us, and doing a variety of other skills across a variety of crafts, trades, and professions.

The retail clerks not infrequently are found to be from somewhere in the Middle East–Lebanese, Palestinian, Iraqi, Syrian. The Asian population is generally third or fourth generation now, American in speech and attitudes and acculturation, but there are still quite a few who have arrived in succeeding waves that have washed up here from Laos, Cambodia, and Viet Nam. None of them arrived without struggle; all of them, from what I’ve seen, work very hard, and do so cheerfully.

As a man who has had a lifelong running argument with the land of his birth, I had to take a moment to process the laudatory comments about my country from the young Ukrainian plumber. I had to remind myself of the hope this country has traditionally held out for the stressed, oppressed, or war-ravaged peoples of the world. People with names like mine fled from starvation and merciless British indifference to their fates. They came here to put their stamp on this nation in uncounted ways, built railroads and subways and skyscrapers. They also fought on both side of our civil war. Their blood is symbolized in those red stripes on the flag, as is the blood of Native Americans who fought and died on both sides of the color line that separated “cowboys and injuns.” They fought, too, in our wars against foreigners, and most people probably know the story of Ira Hayes who took part in the iconic flag raising on Iwo Jima, but later couldn’t find his way home in his native land. There were Chinese workers who built those railroads, too, and died in great numbers doing so, always given the most dangerous work, always seen as the most readily expendable.

For a time, I taught in the San Joaquin Valley of California, a veritable petri dish for growing intolerance and bigotry. Name an ethnic group or a nationality, and they were hated when they first showed up in the rich fields of the San Joaquin. Armenians, Portuguese, Chileans, Japanese, Okies, Arkies, and more than any other, the Mexicans, whose hands have worked that rich valley soil more than any other group of people. Nonetheless, they’re still the “beaners,” or the “wets,” or the “greasers” to many of the Anglos there, where bigotry sprouts as abundantly as lettuce or grapes.

Xenophobia isn’t a new thing, not here, not anywhere. But what is relatively unique to the United States of America is our pretense of welcoming the immigrant, the flattering self-delusion we entertain when we point to those words by Emma Lazarus on the base of the Statue of Liberty.

But beyond those words, and the self-congratulatory sense they offer in telling us that we’re a really good bunch here in this country, is the fact that immigrants and their energies, aptitudes, willingness to work hard at jobs many others didn’t want to do, along with the rich embroidery their cultures brought and bring to our national identity, has been an invaluable renewable resource. The contributions they have made and continue to make refuels the patriotism that too often gets diluted with cynicism, or empty lip service or just plain weariness and discontent. Our Ukrainian plumber, Nazar, showed up on time, happy to have work. He was friendly, polite and supremely competent in doing that work. He showed more love of this country than damn near all the old, cynical, and complacent Republicans you’re likely to be able to round up these days. Nazar bent to his work with alacrity. When he’d finished, we waved him goodbye as he left for his next job with the sounds of Mexican gardeners resounding through our neighborhood, a reminder that some of the people who have the biggest obstacles also are most faithful in their love of this country, and the most grateful for what it still, for all its failures and faults, represents.

