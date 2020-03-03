Ukrainian top diplomat’s statements on Donbass run counter to Minsk accords — Lavrov

HELSINKI, March 3. /TASS/. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristaiko’s statement on the necessity to deploy United Nations peacekeepers to Donbass runs counter to the Minsk accords, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday after talks with his Finnish counterpart, Pekka Haavisto.

“There are no alternatives to the Minsk agreements,” he stressed. “And we reiterated that at today’s talks. They [the agreements — TASS] were endorsed by a United Nations Security Council resolution, thus becoming part and parcel of international law.”

“We hear a lot of concrete ideas explicating Mr. Pristaiko’s thought, including the ideas that power bodies in the self-proclaimed republics are to be dissolved, that UN troops are to be deployed and that the entire perimeter of these territories is to be taken under control prior to organizing elections, etc. We heard Ukrainian officials saying they were ready to maintain dialogue with people in Donbass, but not with the ones who had been elected to provide for their everyday life,” he stated. “It runs counter to the concrete provisions of the Minsk agreements.”

“I have referred several appeals to the foreign ministers of Germany and France, as the members of the Normandy Four format, calling on them not to ignore such provocative statements by Ukrainian officials. But so far, our Normandy format partners are undertaking nothing in that regard,” he lamented. “Moreover, our French and German colleagues, as a matter of fact, are doing nothing to prod their Ukrainian partners to implement what was agreed at the Normandy Four summit in December in Paris.”

‘Empty’ summits