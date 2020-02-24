Ukrainians Evacuated From China Greeted Warmly With Riots

southfront.org

Donate

On February 22nd, riots took place in Ukraine, against the arrival for Ukrainian citizens evacuated from China due to the coronavirus scare.

In the village of Novye Sanzhary, Poltava region, protests were held against the arrival of Ukrainians evacuated from China to the local health resort, where they were to be quarantined.

Local residents blocked the road and threw stones at the bus, filled with their fellow countrymen and women who arrived from China. The protests turned into clashes with the police, as a result 24 people were detained.

The plane, on board of which 45 Ukrainians evacuated from China and 27 citizens of other countries, landed in Kharkov on the afternoon of February 20th.

They were to be quarantined upon arrival by the National Guard near the village of Novye Sanzhary in the Poltava region

Instead, they received a warm welcome in Western Ukraine, which prides itself as the heart of the nation, and supports Ukrainians around the world, and especially those in Eastern Ukraine.

Somehow, however, their compatriots were welcomed by riots and stones and weren’t even allowed in their country, all of that based on no evidence that any of them was infected with the COVID-19.

This was allegedly caused by an email that appeared to come from Ukraine’s ministry of health containing false information about coronavirus cases in the country.

The email originated from outside Ukraine, according to a government statement, and it falsely claimed there were five cases of coronavirus in the country. In reality, there have been zero reported cases of the virus in Ukraine.

But the email was sent the same day evacuees from China landed in the country, and some Ukrainian residents protested the evacuees’ arrival by blocking roads that led to medical facilities and, in some cases, by smashing the windows of the buses carrying those evacuees.

It is also just a matter of time until the “hand of the Kremlin” is found pulling the strings behind this email, entirely disregarding that a simple email, without any evidence backing it up led to violent riots against people who could potentially be sick, and were to be quarantined and receive treatment.

Ukraine’s Center for Public Health released a statement saying reports of five cases of coronavirus were false, and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky published a Facebook post saying the evacuees were all healthy and that they would be quarantined for two weeks out of extra caution.

He urged citizens not to block their arrival, they didn’t listen to him, but that’s likely because the fake email was so convincing, and Ukrainians have so much trust in their leadership that they would never consider they were lied to or anything of the sort.

Below are a number of images showing the warm welcome that the Ukrainian citizens received when they arrived in their concerned country, to their families and compatriots. All of the images show the selflessness of Western Ukraine, which prided itself as the core support of the Maidan coup in 2014, saying that Ukrainians are strong, independent, stick together and can face all adverse conditions.

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/ukrainians-evacuated-from-china-greeted-warmly-with-riots/