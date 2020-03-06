UN chief hopes Russian-Turkish agreements on Idlib will result in ceasefire

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that there had been no complications with coronavirus in Moscow

On February 27, Turkey launched another operation in Syria, the Spring Shield, targeting Syrian government army facilities and manpower

According to a peace treaty signed between the US and the Taliban movement, the intra-Afghan talks on permanent and comprehensive ceasefire must begin on March 10

President Vladimir Zelensky, according to lawmaker Alexander Kachura, nominated Denis Shmygal as the next prime minister

Cases of coronavirus have been reported in over 80 countries and territories, with the largest outbreaks of COVID-19 outside of China being detected in South Korea, Iran and Italy

from https://tass.com/world/1127341

