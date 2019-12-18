UN SC fails to reach compromise on cross-border aid deliveries to Syria — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, December 18. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council cannot work out a mechanism of cross-border aid deliveries in Syria and the number of border crossings, Russia’s Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told reporters on Wednesday.

Nebenzia told reporters after the closed-door consultations on two resolutions on cross-border aid deliveries to Syria that Moscow insists the border crossings for aid deliveries be halved.

“We propose two checkpoints and six-month extension,” he said.

