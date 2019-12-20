UN SC turns down Russia’s draft resolution on 6-month extension of Syria cross-border aid

UNITED NATIONS, December 20. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council has turned down Russia’s draft resolution on a six-month extension of cross-border humanitarian assistance to Syria, a TASS correspondent reports.

Six members of the United Council, namely the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Poland, the Dominican Republic, and Peru voted against it, while five others – Russia, China, South Africa, Equatorial Guinea, and Cote d’Ivoire – supported it and four more – Kuwait, Germany, Indonesia and Belgium abstained.

Moscow insisted that the number of checkpoints used to deliver humanitarian assistance be reduced from four to two. Apart from that, the document envisaged a six-month extension of the cross-border operation. According to Moscow, these changes are needed as most of Syria’s territory is now controlled by Damascus and the existing cross-border assistance mechanism is no longer topical.

