UN Secretary General urges all those involved to step back from edge of further escalation
UNITED NATIONS, February 28. /TASS/. The escalation in Syria’s Idlib region has become one of the most alarming moments during the Syria conflict, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Friday.
“This is one of the most alarming moments across the duration of the Syrian conflict,” Guterres said. “In all my contacts with those involved, I have had one simple message: step back from the edge of further escalation.”
However, Guterres did not specify who he had had contacts with.
“There is no military solution. The only path is a UN-facilitated political process pursuant to Security Council Resolution 2254. I remind everyone that that resolution called for a nationwide ceasefire. Now is the time to give a chance for diplomacy to work,” he said.
The tensions in Syria’s Idlib region escalated on Thursday after militants launched a large-scale offensive, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. In the early hours of Friday, the Syrian government forces conducted strikes on their positions, which, as Ankara claims, killed 33 Turkish soldiers. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Turkish troops, who came under shelling by Syrian forces, were among the terrorists. The recent flare-up was in focus of a phone talk between the presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan. They emphasized the urgency to de-escalate the tensions and agreed to work out the possibility of a summit meeting in the near future.
from https://tass.com/world/1125063
UN Secretary General urges all those involved to step back from edge of further escalation – HEPSI HABER
29.02.2020 @ 03:00
[…] post UN Secretary General urges all those involved to step back from edge of further escalation appeared first on Russia News […]