UN Secretary General urges all those involved to step back from edge of further escalation

UNITED NATIONS, February 28. /TASS/. The escalation in Syria’s Idlib region has become one of the most alarming moments during the Syria conflict, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Friday.

“This is one of the most alarming moments across the duration of the Syrian conflict,” Guterres said. “In all my contacts with those involved, I have had one simple message: step back from the edge of further escalation.”

However, Guterres did not specify who he had had contacts with.