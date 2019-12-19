Unidentified individual opens fire in central Moscow, casualties reported, FSB says

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. An unidentified individual opened fire in downtown Moscow, he has been neutralized, his identity is being established, the Public Relations Center of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) told reporters on Thursday.

“An unidentified individual opened fire near Bolshaya Lubyanka, 12 building. There are casualties. The criminal’s identity is being established. He has been neutralized,” the Public Relations Center said.

One member of the Security Service was killed, an official told reporters. “One FSB officer was killed in a shootout in central Moscow,” the FSB informed.

Two officers of Russia’s Federal Security Service have received serious wounds in the incident, a spokesman for the Russian health ministry said. “Two FSB officers received very serious wounds,” he informed.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into an attempt on law enforcement officers’ lives, Russian Investigative Committee’s Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told TASS.

“Investigative bodies of the Main Investigative Department for Moscow of Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into the shooting incident in Bolshaya Lubyanka Street under Article 317 of Russia’s Criminal Code (an attempt on life of a law enforcement officer). All required investigative efforts are underway,” Petrenko said.

According to the Kremlin, President Vladimir Putin was briefed about shooting incident at Lubyanka. “Certainly, the president has been notified,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

Earlier reports said that traffic in Bolshaya Lubyanka street had been stopped. The Moscow metro has warned passengers that entry and exit to the Lubyanka metro station may be limited on Thursday evening.

“The Moscow metro is operating normally. Entry and exit to the Lubyanka metro station on the red line may be limited upon request of the police,” the Moscow metro informed.

from https://tass.com/emergencies/1101419