UNREAL: Hawaii has tested exactly ZERO people for coronavirus… still waiting for test kits from the CDC
Saturday, February 22, 2020 by: Mike Adams
Tags: CDC, coronavirus, Hawaii, Honolulu, infections, outbreak, pandemic, Public Health, test kits, virus
(Natural News) Now we know why Hawaii hasn’t reported any coronavirus infections even though numerous infected people seem to be identified after flying through the Honolulu airport: Hawaii hasn’t tested anyone yet.
This truly astonishing, almost incredulous fact has just been confirmed by the Star Advertiser in Hawaii which published a story yesterday by Kristen Consillio. The story headline?
“No one in Hawaii has been tested for coronavirus as health officials wait for kits from CDC”
You can see the story here:
www.staradvertiser.com/2020/02/20/hawaii-news/no-one-in-state-tested-for-the-coronavirus/
Although the full text of the story is only available for premium subscribers, the opening sentence says, “Hawaii health officials continue to reassure the public that the coronavirus is not circulating in the islands, but they have not tested a single person in the state for the deadly disease.”
Thus, we now learn that Hawaii is borrowing the coronavirus playbook from Wuhan, China, where they’ve figure out the best way to avoid reporting infections and deaths is to simply avoid testing all the people who need to be tested.
This admission is just stunning, considering that Hawaiian Airlines admitted several days ago that they flew an infected couple to Honolulu, and the husband was symptomatic before he took that flight.
Again, just to repeat: No one has been tested for coronavirus in Hawaii. Not a single person. Yet we are assured by the CDC that “no community outbreaks” have been detected yet.
Gee… we wonder why.
While Hawaii has tested ZERO people for coronavirus, the CDC has only tested 414 in the entire country
To our great astonishment, we’ve also learned that the CDC has only tested 414 people in the entire country, according to their public web page at: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-in-us.html
The strategy of health officials is quickly becoming abundantly obvious: Avoid reporting coronavirus infections by avoiding testing as many people as possible. After all, if no one is tested, no infections can be “confirmed.”
Which means the USA is now borrowing the Wuhan, China strategy of faking everything and lying to the public.
Why are we not surprised?
It’s becoming increasingly obvious that the CDC is engaged in a massive, nationwide cover-up of coronavirus infections. In fact, as we reported last night, Travis Air Force Base in California has run out of isolation beds to house infected patients, and they’ve begun an emergency exporting of 35 – 50 infected patients to Costa Mesa, California, a community of three million residents. Yet the CDC says there are only 35 infections in the entire country. So who’s lying?
Listen to this important podcast to understand why the “Countdown to the Coronavirus Day of Reckoning” has begun, and hear all my podcasts at the Health Ranger Report channel on Brighteon.com:
Read Pandemic.news to stay informed with new articles, videos, podcasts and downloadable mp3 audio files.
Receive Our Free Email Newsletter
Get independent news alerts on natural cures, food lab tests, cannabis medicine, science, robotics, drones, privacy and more.
About the author: Mike Adams (aka the “Health Ranger“) is a best selling author (#1 best selling science book on Amazon.com called “Food Forensics“), an environmental scientist, a patent holder for a cesium radioactive isotope elimination invention, a multiple award winner for outstanding journalism, a science news publisher and influential commentator on topics ranging from science and medicine to culture and politics. Follow his videos, podcasts, websites and science projects at the links below.
Mike Adams serves as the founding editor of NaturalNews.com and the lab science director of an internationally accredited (ISO 17025) analytical laboratory known as CWC Labs. There, he was awarded a Certificate of Excellence for achieving extremely high accuracy in the analysis of toxic elements in unknown water samples using ICP-MS instrumentation. Adams is also highly proficient in running liquid chromatography, ion chromatography and mass spectrometry time-of-flight analytical instrumentation. He has also achieved numerous laboratory breakthroughs in the programming of automated liquid handling robots for sample preparation and external standards prep.
The U.S. patent office has awarded Mike Adams patent NO. US 9526751 B2 for the invention of “Cesium Eliminator,” a lifesaving invention that removes up to 95% of radioactive cesium from the human digestive tract. Adams has pledged to donate full patent licensing rights to any state or national government that needs to manufacture the product to save human lives in the aftermath of a nuclear accident, disaster, act of war or act of terrorism. He has also stockpiled 10,000 kg of raw material to manufacture Cesium Eliminator in a Texas warehouse, and plans to donate the finished product to help save lives in Texas when the next nuclear event occurs. No independent scientist in the world has done more research on the removal of radioactive elements from the human digestive tract.
Adams is a person of color whose ancestors include Africans and American Indians. He is of Native American heritage, which he credits as inspiring his “Health Ranger” passion for protecting life and nature against the destruction caused by chemicals, heavy metals and other forms of pollution.
Adams is the author of the world’s first book that published ICP-MS heavy metals analysis results for foods, dietary supplements, pet food, spices and fast food. The book is entitled Food Forensics and is published by BenBella Books.
In his laboratory research, Adams has made numerous food safety breakthroughs such as revealing rice protein products imported from Asia to be contaminated with toxic heavy metals like lead, cadmium and tungsten. Adams was the first food science researcher to document high levels of tungsten in superfoods. He also discovered over 11 ppm lead in imported mangosteen powder, and led an industry-wide voluntary agreement to limit heavy metals in rice protein products.
In addition to his lab work, Adams is also the (non-paid) executive director of the non-profit Consumer Wellness Center (CWC), an organization that redirects 100% of its donations receipts to grant programs that teach children and women how to grow their own food or vastly improve their nutrition. Through the non-profit CWC, Adams also launched Nutrition Rescue, a program that donates essential vitamins to people in need. Click here to see some of the CWC success stories.
With a background in science and software technology, Adams is the original founder of the email newsletter technology company known as Arial Software. Using his technical experience combined with his love for natural health, Adams developed and deployed the content management system currently driving NaturalNews.com. He also engineered the high-level statistical algorithms that power SCIENCE.naturalnews.com, a massive research resource featuring over 10 million scientific studies.
Adams is well known for his incredibly popular consumer activism video blowing the lid on fake blueberries used throughout the food supply. He has also exposed “strange fibers” found in Chicken McNuggets, fake academic credentials of so-called health “gurus,” dangerous “detox” products imported as battery acid and sold for oral consumption, fake acai berry scams, the California raw milk raids, the vaccine research fraud revealed by industry whistleblowers and many other topics.
Adams has also helped defend the rights of home gardeners and protect the medical freedom rights of parents. Adams is widely recognized to have made a remarkable global impact on issues like GMOs, vaccines, nutrition therapies, human consciousness.
In addition to his activism, Adams is an accomplished musician who has released over fifteen popular songs covering a variety of activism topics.
Click here to read a more detailed bio on Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, at HealthRanger.com.
Find more science, news, commentary and inventions from the Health Ranger at:
Brighteon.com:
Brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
Diaspora: (uncensored social network)
Share.NaturalNews.com
Podcasts:
HealthRangerReport.com
Online store:
HealthRangerStore.com
#1 Bestselling Science Book Food Forensics:
FoodForensics.com
iTunes:
itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-health-ranger-report/id1063165791
SoundCloud:
Soundcloud.com/healthranger
Health Ranger’s science lab
CWClabs.com
Health Ranger bio
HealthRanger.com
TruthWiki.org
Search engine:
Webseed.com
Take Action: Support Natural News by linking to this article from your website
Permalink to this article:
Embed article link: (copy HTML code below):
Reprinting this article:
Non-commercial use OK, cite NaturalNews.com with clickable link.
from http://www.naturalnews.com/2020-02-22-unreal-hawaii-tested-exactly-zero-people-for-coronavirus.html