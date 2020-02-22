UNREAL: Hawaii has tested exactly ZERO people for coronavirus… still waiting for test kits from the CDC

(Natural News) Now we know why Hawaii hasn’t reported any coronavirus infections even though numerous infected people seem to be identified after flying through the Honolulu airport: Hawaii hasn’t tested anyone yet.

This truly astonishing, almost incredulous fact has just been confirmed by the Star Advertiser in Hawaii which published a story yesterday by Kristen Consillio. The story headline?

“No one in Hawaii has been tested for coronavirus as health officials wait for kits from CDC”

You can see the story here:

www.staradvertiser.com/2020/02/20/hawaii-news/no-one-in-state-tested-for-the-coronavirus/

Although the full text of the story is only available for premium subscribers, the opening sentence says, “Hawaii health officials continue to reassure the public that the coronavirus is not circulating in the islands, but they have not tested a single person in the state for the deadly disease.”

Thus, we now learn that Hawaii is borrowing the coronavirus playbook from Wuhan, China, where they’ve figure out the best way to avoid reporting infections and deaths is to simply avoid testing all the people who need to be tested.

This admission is just stunning, considering that Hawaiian Airlines admitted several days ago that they flew an infected couple to Honolulu, and the husband was symptomatic before he took that flight.

Again, just to repeat: No one has been tested for coronavirus in Hawaii. Not a single person. Yet we are assured by the CDC that “no community outbreaks” have been detected yet.

Gee… we wonder why.

While Hawaii has tested ZERO people for coronavirus, the CDC has only tested 414 in the entire country

To our great astonishment, we’ve also learned that the CDC has only tested 414 people in the entire country, according to their public web page at: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-in-us.html

The strategy of health officials is quickly becoming abundantly obvious: Avoid reporting coronavirus infections by avoiding testing as many people as possible. After all, if no one is tested, no infections can be “confirmed.”

Which means the USA is now borrowing the Wuhan, China strategy of faking everything and lying to the public.

Why are we not surprised?

It’s becoming increasingly obvious that the CDC is engaged in a massive, nationwide cover-up of coronavirus infections. In fact, as we reported last night, Travis Air Force Base in California has run out of isolation beds to house infected patients, and they’ve begun an emergency exporting of 35 – 50 infected patients to Costa Mesa, California, a community of three million residents. Yet the CDC says there are only 35 infections in the entire country. So who’s lying?

