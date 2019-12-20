UNSC postpones voting on resolution on cross-border aid deliveries to Syria

THE UNITED NATIONS, December 20. /TASS/. The UN Security Council has postponed voting on the resolution on extending the mechanism of delivering cross-border aid to Syria and will continue consultations, UN diplomats told TASS on Thursday.

Throughout the week, the UNSC was considering two alternative resolutions on cross-border aid deliveries to Syria. Voting was supposed to take place on December 19, but the sides failed to agree on the parameters of aid delivery. “Consultations will continue. Voting may take place tomorrow or later,” one diplomat told TASS.

“Envoys now have to coordinate their positions with their respective capitals,” another diplomat added.

The Russia-proposed resolution suggests extending the mechanism of cross-border aid deliveries to Syria through two border checkpoints for six months. The draft proposed by Germany, Belgium and Kuwait suggests delivering aid through three checkpoints.

Cross-border aid deliveries do not require a permission from Damascus, and Moscow considers this mechanism to lose its relevance as the Syrian government is gradually returning control over the country’s territory.

The decision on cross-boder aid deliveries to Syria was first made in July 2014 after intensified combat made it harder for civilians to access humanitarian aid.