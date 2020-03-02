Ural Airlines reduces charters to Italy because of coronavirus

“Tour operators optimized their programs in connection with the ban on tour sales, and we accordingly reduced the number of charter flights to Italy,” the press service said.

YEKATERINBURG, March 2. /TASS/. Ural Airlines lowered the number of charter flights to Italian destinations in view of the coronavirus spread, press service of the air carrier told TASS on Monday.

The air carrier maintains its scheduled flight program so far, Ural Airlines noted. According to information posted on the official website of the airlines, the air carrier is flying to Rome, Milan, Venice and Rimini.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple foci.

Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported from 65 other countries, including Russia. The most serious situation outside China is reported in Italy and South Korea. According to the latest update, the number of confirmed cases of the disease in China has exceeded 80,000, with more than 2,900 people killed by this coronavirus. More than 44,400 have recovered.