URGENT POLITICAL ACTION ITEM: OPPOSE THE PATRIOT ACT

As Samuel Johnson wrote over two hundred years ago,

Patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel.

The same can be said of our own PATRIOT ACT, an obscene attack on our liberties that was enacted following the staging of false flag attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. Please watch the short video below for a sense of how criminals in the government killed our people to enact a treasonous law.

This short video also gives a sense of the origin of the PATRIOT ACT.

Even if you don’t think that traitors in the government, or foreign agents from MOSSAD, in league with rogue officers in the CIA, blew up those buildings, the PATRIOT ACT is just plain bad. As the American Civil Liberties Union says, it’s not created to catch terrorists but to turn citizens into suspects.

The so-called War on Terror has cost the taxpayer six trillion dollars ($6,000,000,000,000.00), it has not made us safer, and it has been used to expand the powers of the growing police state. You can see the federal debt clock below. That’s your money being spent, and it’s money that you need for living expenses.

Watch The Debt Clock Run – You’re Paying For It!

As part of the War on Terror, we are fighting the War in Afghanistan, which did not attack our country even according to the government’s story, in which we have been fighting for almost nineteen (19) years, and which has cost us more than one trillion dollars ($1,000,000,000,000,00).

Afghanistan had stopped producing heroin the year before we invaded, but now it produces more than ever, and it is the world’s leading producer of the drugs that kill our young people. How is that possible?

Especially when we spend fifty-one billion dollars ($51,000,000,000,00) every year on the War on Drugs for a total of one trillion dollars ($1,000,000,000,000.00) and counting. That’s our money, and the government is wasting it at best.

But the most pressing issue is the unconstitutional use of FISA courts to spy on Americans, the imprisonment of people without speedy trials, and other attacks on our liberties at home.

Read The End of America – A Letter of Warning to a Young Patriot

Congress regularly votes on whether to reauthorize controversial surveillance programs, it will do so again soon, and we have a chance to weaken the attack on our freedom.

Call your congressperson and your senator. You can find them on the links below.

Find Your Representative Here

Find Your Senator Here

Or you can call the Senate Switchboard: (202) 224-3121. Or the House Switchboard (202) 224-3121.

Tell your elected representatives not to extend any provision of the PATRIOT ACT. Express your opposition to it. If you like, you can read from the script below.

Also you should call Senator Lindsay Graham, who has started closed door depositions in an investigation of FISA: (202) 224-5972.

It’s not about whether you stand on the right, left, or in the middle: It’s about being an American.

Tell your senator, your representative, Lindsay Graham, and whomever you know: REPEAL THE PATRIOT ACT.

=======================================================

Return to my homepage, where you can scroll through more articles, by clicking the site title at the top of the page or at www.fightingmonarch.com

Follow my website, which you can easily do for free. That way you can get new articles as they come out.

And please retweet or share as many articles as possible.

Our enemy depends on silence.

Share this: Like this: Like Loading…

from https://fightingmonarch.com/2020/03/06/urgent-political-action-item-oppose-the-patriot-act/