US Air Force carries out drills over eastern Syria: photo

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The U.S. Air Force carried out military drills over the eastern region of Syria on Monday, the Deir Ezzor News Agency reported.

According to the news page, two U.S. Air Force jets carried out drills over the Al-‘Umar Oil Fields in eastern Deir Ezzor at 3:00 P.M. (local time) on Monday.

A photo showing the aftermath of the U.S. military drills in the eastern region of Deir Ezzor on Monday. Credit: Deir Ezzor News Agency

The U.S. warplanes reportedly utilized their weapons during the drills, resulting in some explosions that could be heard in the eastern region of Deir Ezzor.

They would add that the U.S. warplanes were flying at low altitudes over the river bed in eastern Deir Ezzor, as the warplanes broke the sound barrier during the drills.

