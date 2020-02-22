US’ allegations about Russia’s spreading misinformation about coronavirus seen as fake

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. The United States’ allegations about Russia’s indulging in misinformation campaign concerning the novel coronavirus origin are a deliberate fake, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS on Saturday.

“It is a deliberate fake,” she said, commenting on media reports that the US Department of State thinks that Russia is behind proliferation of misinformation about the coronavirus outbreak.

from https://tass.com/politics/1123157