US and Taliban sign peace agreement

DOHA, February 29. /TASS/. US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) and the head of its Qatar-based office, signed a peace deal between the United States and Taliban in Qatar’s capital Doha on Saturday, TASS reported from the scene.

After the signing ceremony, Khalilzad and Baradar shook hands.

from https://tass.com/world/1125141