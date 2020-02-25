US Biowarfare Act Author: Studies Confirm Coronavirus Weaponized

[embedded content]

In this interview, the Author of the US Biowarfare Act, Professor Francis Boyle uncovers four separate studies which he claims confirm as ‘smoking gun’ evidence the Wuhan Coronavirus known as COVID19 was in fact weaponized.

Professor Boyle also discloses where he believes the true origin of the virus originated and the extent that the US government was involved.

This is a must see interview as Professor Boyle also reveals never before disclosed information.

Links Study: The spike glycoprotein of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV contains a furin-like cleavage site absent in CoV of the same clade https://www.sciencedirect.com/science…

Study: SARS-like cluster of circulating bat coronavirus pose threat for human emergence https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti…

Study: Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) proteins of different bat species confer variable susceptibility to SARS-CoV entry https://link.springer.com/article/10….

Study: The possible origins of 2019-nCoV coronavirus https://web.archive.org/web/202002141…

Study: Clinical characteristics of 2019 novel coronavirus infection in China https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.11…

SMOKING GUN: China Bought Weaponized Wuhan Virus From U.S. https://banned.video/watch?id=5e4d9a9…

Full transcript of “smoking gun” bombshell interview: Prof. Francis Boyle exposes the bioweapons origins of the CoVid-19 coronavirus https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-02-2…

