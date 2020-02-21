US court sentences Russian national Mira Terada to 30 months behind bars

The prosecution asked to sentence the Russian national to 46 months in prison; however, the judge chose to take into account the six months she had spent at a Finnish jail. Thus, the woman was sentenced to 30 months behind bars.

WASHINGTON, February 21. /TASS/. A US federal court in Alexandria, Virginia has sentenced Russian national Mira Terada to 30 months behind bars on charges of money laundering. Judge Claude Hilton handed down the corresponding verdict during a court session on Friday, TASS informs.

Terada’s lawyer Jeffrey Zimmerman said that the Russian national might leave the US prison on parole after 17 months in custody. After that, she will be deported to Russia.

On December 15, 2018, Finland’s Border Guard authority detained Mira Terada (Oksana Vovk before 2017), a Russian national born in 1988 who was on her way from St. Petersburg to Spain with a stopover at Helsinki Vantaa Airport. The Finnish authorities notified the Russian side about the incident on the same day. Thus, they said that the woman was nabbed on the basis of the Interpol arrest warrant issued at the request of the US authorities. She was extradited to the United States on June 20, 2019. The US accused her of drug trafficking and money laundering while living in the United States in 2013-2016.

The Russian national pled guilty to money laundering, avoiding a more serious conviction for drug trafficking.