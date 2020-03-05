US forces storm Syrian government oil pumping station

almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – The U.S. military stormed an oil pumping station belonging to the Syrian government in the northeastern governorate of Al-Hasakah this week.

According to a field reporter for Sputnik Arabic, the U.S. forces stormed the station that is working to collect crude oil from the fields of the Al-Jibsah site before pumping it to the refineries.

The reporter, quoting eyewitnesses, pointed out that the American soldiers wandered inside the facility before they left after trying to obtain answers about the reference and management of its workers.

The reporter stated that the head of the Al-Jibsah oil station categorically rejected the request of the American soldiers to provide them with information about the work there and the station’s sections, stressing their demands for the immediate departure of the Syrian facility.

It is noteworthy that the Syrian Ministry of Oil (the General Oil Company – Al-Jibsah Oil Fields Directorate) has during the past period re-equipped and rehabilitated the plant and operated it at (700 m3) per day of crude oil.

